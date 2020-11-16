Churches urged to continue donating to prisons

Churches in the country have been called upon to continue helping people in hospitals and prisons.

Bishop Richard Mulonya of Thyolo Living Waters Church made the call on 14 November 2020, as the church through the lunch hour service members donated assorted items to Thyolo prison.

Speaking in an interview soon after the donation, Bishop Mulonya said time has come for the religious institutions in the country to work with government in supporting the needy as part of social responsibility, saying that a person is in two form, human and spirit, therefore require spiritual and physical support to survive.

He further said that as a church they consider it wise to share the word of God with the inmates to restore their lost hope.

“Most of these people (inmates) lose trust as they face such situations hence need encouragement from others,” said Bishop Mulonya.

Speaking on behalf of the Officer In-charge at the prison, inspector Harrison Sukobili hailed Living Waters church for what he described as timely donation.

“This donation is a huge gesture of support towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The world should emulate what Thyolo living waters church has done,” said Sukobili.

In his remarks, chairman of the lunch hour service for Thyolo Living Waters Church Lawrence Moleni said that they decided to reach out to the prison as one way of helping government in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Moleni added that the donation has cost them over K100 thousand and said the group has plan to reach more places with such donation.

The donated items include bathing and washing soap, sugar, salt and hoes. Thyolo prison has over 300 inmates against the recommended capacity of 80 inmates.