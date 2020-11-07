Man dies in road accident in Mangochi

A 30-year-old man died on Friday after the vehicle he was traveling in overturned several times at Mwayi Village along the Peter Mutharika Highway in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the tragedy happened in the morning of Friday in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in the district.

She added that the man has been identified as Elias Mhango of Chitimba Village, Traditional Authority Mwalweni in Rumphi district.

Daudi said the accident involved a Ford Ranger double cabin registration number MJ 7135 driven by Abdullah Kulesi, 28, from the direction of Mangochi Boma heading towards Liwonde. Mhango was a passenger in the vehicle.

Upon arrival at Mwayi Village, due to speeding, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and it swerved to the offside of the road where it overturned several times.

Following the impact, the passenger sustained severe head injuries and died upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital while the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.