U-17 National Team start Cosafa preps

The Malawi U-17 Men’s National Football Team on Thursday morning started a two-day pre-camp training programme in preparation for the 2020 Cosafa Youth Championship.

The Dekleck Nsakakuona led technical panel has called in 44 boys out of which 30 will be selected for the main camp to start on Sunday in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the first day at the Mpira Village, Nsakakuona said the boys are fit but they will have to work on their technique when they start main camp.

“The players are in good shape fitness wise and it shows that they have been training on their own. But they are lacking coordination.

“We don’t have enough time but we will try to squeeze our program to ensure we get them in shape by the time we will be going to the tournament,” he said.

The Junior Flames are in Group B alongside Zambia, Botswana and Comoros.

The 2020 Cosafa U-17 Championship will take place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa between 19-29 November.

Source: FAM