Police donate bicycles to Mbingwa communities

Mponela Police Station has donated bicycles to the community at Mbingwa in the area of senior chief Kayembe in Dowa to ease mobility challenges when the communities are handling security issues in the area.

The donation forms part of the fulfillment of a pledge which the Officer In-charge Clement Gulo, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, made in the area during one of his familiarization tour.

Speaking during the handing-over ceremony which took place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Longwe Village, Superintendent Harry Chimombo applauded chiefs and community members over their strong zeal in the maintenance of law and order in the area.

Chimombo pointed out the construction of a magnificent police unit at Mbingwa by community members as a clear testimony of their dedication.

“We cannot enjoy crime free zones if one side is not dedicated otherwise we need coordinated efforts in the fight against crime,” he said.

He further advised the people who will be using the bicycles to take good care and use them according to its intended purposes.

Police also warned the community members on the emerging issues of suicide, defilements, mob-justice, tricksters and other cases which are on the increase in the district.

While receiving the donation, Senior Group Village Headman Longwe thanked the police for responding positively after the community had requested.

Longwe said that the donation is timely and promised to take good care of the bicycles. He asked other service providers to emulate in order to narrow the mobility gap.

“Let me take advantage to plead with you people of good will to come forward with similar initiatives as it has the potential to motivate community policing members.” He said.

The two bicycles worth K120,000 were bought with funding the police station receives from its headquarters.