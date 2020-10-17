Chakwera touts AIP as a fulfilled campaign promise

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has disagreed with some quarters of the society who claim that the Tonse Alliance is failing to implement its campaign promises, saying the Affordable Input Program (AIP) is a fulfilled promise.

He made the remarks today at Pilimiti Primary School Ground in Zomba during the launch of the AIP.

The Malawi leader said over 4, 279, 100 families across the nation will benefit from the initiative aimed at boosting the country’s economy which is dictated by productivity of agricultural sector.

“This launch shows that we did not just want people to vote for us, but we wanted Malawians to benefit. We want to end hunger so that people’s lives should be transformed,” said Chakwera.

For the AIP, the Tonse Government has phased out the use of coupons which were marred by irregularities and has introduced the use of biometric identifications to deter middle men from benefitting from the program at the expense of small scale farmers.

Chakwera therefore urged farmers to work extra hard as there is huge demand of maize commodity in countries such as Sudan.

He continued to say that it is his wish to reverse the status quo that certain families in the country are the only ones with money.

Earlier in the day when Chakwera visited pavilions at the ground, farmers said they have in the past been duped by unscrupulous traders who have been selling fake seeds and fertilizers.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe issued a stern warning to those who want to meddle with the program that the arm of the law will deal with them.

Under the program, beneficiaries will be buying 50kg bag of fertilizer at K5, 000.