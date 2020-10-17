Chilima urges Malawians to work hard in gardens

Vice President Saulos Chilima has urged Malawians to work hard now that the rainy season has started.

Chilima made the remarks this morning when he joined fellow Christians at a mass marking the official opening of St Pauls Parish in Mchinji.

The ceremony was presided over by His Grace Archbishop Tarsizio Ziyaye, Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese.

In his remarks, Chilima appealed for the spirit of hard work among Malawians especially now that the rainy season is almost upon us.

“There is need for people to particularly work hard their gardens,” he said.

Chilima then commended the Catholic Church and all faith organisations in the country for supporting government in national development through various projects including the construction of schools and hospitals.

He also urged all religious organisations to continue working with government as partners but advised them to also be quick to caution if at any time things go astray.

On his part, Archbishop Tarsizius Ziyaye commended the Vice President for always being there for the church.

Ziyaye also spoke against the proposed termination of pregnancy bill, saying abortion is an infringement on the right to life of a defenseless child. He added that every person was made in the image of God and is special.

The abortion legislation aims at legalizing abortion in some cases such as cases where the mother was raped or in cases of incest.

However, Ziyaye argued that it is important to resolve such challenges that are being mentioned as reason for legalizing abortion.