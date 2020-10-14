Mangochi Police tighten border security to curb human trafficking

Mangochi police station has introduced intensive border patrols targeting illegal routes in a bid to reduce human trafficking and robbery cases along the borders in the district.

Officer ln-charge for Mangochi Police Station, Francis Chisoti (Assistant commissioner of Police) together with his team on Tuesday patrolled along the borders in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi.

Before proceeding to some of the prone areas, the Officer in-charge and the team visited some of the Police formations to boost the working morale of officers to work professionally and vigilantly in enhancing border security.

Chisoti and his team also interacted with business personnel at Mkumba Trading Centre where he assured them of safety and security.

However, he urged business people to work hand in hand with the Police and continue providing support in the fight against crime along the borders.

In a related development, the other team comprising general duties police officers and mobile police officers from Malamia Camp which was led by Superintendent Christopher Taibu went as far as Chilipa rural areas for the same operation.

Meanwhile, Mangochi police has said that it will continue with the measures to reduce serious crimes in order to ensure safety, security and full enjoyment of freedom along the borders, and anyone who will be found violating laws of Malawi will be dealt with accordingly.

The district has recorded six cases of human trafficking for the past nine months, compared to one case which was reported during the first nine months of 2019.