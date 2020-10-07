DPP complying with court order on Leader of Opposition

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has disclosed that it is complying with the injunction which was issued last week restraining the party from electing a new Leader of Opposition.

Speaking to Malawi24, DPP Chief Whip in Parliament Honourable Symon Vuwa Kaunda said as a party they have decided to respect the Court order.

“You know there is a Court order that was issued on Saturday and is valid for 7 days so we don’t want to be seen as if we are disobeying the Court order. So in compliance with Court order we have maintained the status for now,” said Kaunda.

However, Kaunda lamented that as a party they have plans to lift the injunction and their lawyers are working on it.

“Yes I can confirm to you that our lawyers are working on vacating the injunction, so before the injunction is vacated we have decided to obey the Court order and in obeying the Court order that is why you have seen the sitting plan has not changed, we are sitting the way we used to sit; Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha is on number one, Hon. Mary Navicha on number two and Hon. Kondwani Nankhumwa on number three. We are doing this in obeying the Court order,” said Kaunda.

He also noted that even though they are obeying the order, the party’s point of view is that the communication on the appointment of Francis Kasaila as the Leader of Opposition was already sent to Parliament last week before the Court order was issued and that as a party they are yet to see how the parties in the injunction case are going to deal with that.

On Saturday 3 October, DPP Vice President (South) and Leader of Opposition Honourable Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango and Yusuf Nthenda obtained an injunction from the High Court restraining the party’s Central Committee from expelling them from the Party and from electing a new Leader of Opposition.