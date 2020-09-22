Chakwera administration urged to fire ACB director  

A legal expert has advised the Lazarus Chakwera administration to replace the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director if the government is serious about fighting corruption.

The expert, law professor Danwood Chirwa, said the government should replace ACB Director Reyneck Matemba before he does damage at the ACB.

According to Chirwa, Matemba has made questionable statements about the corruption case against former President Bakili Muluzi.

Chirwa also blamed the bureau over the delay of the bribery case in which businessperson Thom Mpinganjira is accused of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court Judges wo were handling the presidential elections.

“About Muluzi his predecessors decided long ago that the case was prosecutable. Now he’s damaging the case by making questionable statements.

“About the attempt to bribe judges, he promised that he would prosecute Mpinganjira as soon as judgement was delivered in the elections case. To date he hasn’t done this. On the contrary, he has allowed Mpinganjira to make false statements without revoking his bail,” said Chirwa.

He then urged the government to appoint a person with the requisite experience to combat corruption with the commitment and energy the problem requires.