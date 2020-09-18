Police arrest NOCMA CEO Gift Dulla

Police on Thursday evening arrested National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gift Dulla.

Dulla was picked up at his home in Lilongwe by Fiscal Police.

According to reports, Dulla is being accused of fraud and abuse of office following claims that NOCMA funds were used for Democratic Progressive Party activities when the party was in power.

The DPP lost power to the Tonse Alliance in the June 23 Fresh President Elections. Since the Tonse came into power, several public officers working in parastatals have been arrested for abusing their power.