Uladi Mussa eyeing DPP presidency

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Central Region Uladi Mussa has joined the race to replace former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika as the party’s president.

Mussa has confirmed to the local media that he is eyeing the position of DPP leader.

The DPP has plans to hold an early convention after 31 October, 2020 where all positions including president will be up for grabs.

Other contestants for the presidency include DPP vice president for Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa, vice president for Eastern Region Msaka and former cabinet minister George Chaponda.

Mussa told the local media that he will contest at the convention and he is also being encouraged by members of the party to do so.

“Party supporters from across the regions are asking me to contest at the convention. After conducting their research, they have come up with a list of 12 issues that qualify me to contest and lead.

“They know I love peace, I promote youth and women, I am tolerant and I have the required experience. During the convention, I will definitely take part,” he said.

But Chaponda could not confirm saying the next elections are in 2025 and it is important for people to focus on development.

Said Chaponda: “Should we be declaring our interest now with five years to go?”

The DPP recently set up a Functional Review Committee headed by Msaka to review the objectives and vision of the party, propose amendments to party constitution and make necessary recommendations.

The committee will present its report on October 31, and according to DPP spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira, the party’s National Governing Council (NGC) will meet to analyse the report.

“The NGC, having looked at the recommendations, will decide on the way forward, including the convention. The process has started and will continue unimpeded,” he said.

The development follows calls for Mutharika to retire from active politics due to his loss in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections. Mutharika who ruled Malawi for one presidential term, is eligible to contest again in the 2025 Presidential Elections.