CAMA expects fuel prices to go up

Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) says the Covid-19 pandemic influenced the reduction of petroleum products but prices of petroleum products are currently going up due to resumption of activities and this is going to affect Malawi’s prices.

Executive Director for CAMA John Kapito made the remarks on Wednesday during the petroleum pricing review meeting which was held at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Kapito noted that currently the country is waiting for the appointment of Malawi energy regulatory Authority (MERA) board which reviews prices.

“The MERA ACT only allows MERA board to approve prices of fuel to go up or come down, in the current situation we don’t have a board of MERA it is difficult any action to be taken in absence of the board whether the prices should come down or should go up,” he explained.

He said although MERA has noted that prices of fuel have gone up, it will be difficult to take any action up until the board is appointed.

The meeting review was held to see how Covid-19 pandemic has influenced fuel pricing and see what will happen next because fuel pricing review continues to be transparent and efficient to all Malawians

Kapito continued to say that, Journalists are the key stakeholder that should play major roles in keeping the public well informed on issues to do with fuel pricing, therefore, they need to have more details on it because misinformation leads to panic on the Malawi’s economy.

He added that media practitioners should be at forefront bringing awareness of petroleum products accurately to avoid misleading the general public at large.

Fuel prices were last adjusted in May and Petrol is currently at K690.50, Diesel is at K664.80 while Paraffin is at K441.70 per litre.