Devotion: Move to greater levels

Ezekiel 47:3-5 “And when the man went out to the east with the line in his hand, he measured one thousand cubits, and he brought me through the waters; the water came up to my ankles. Again he measured one thousand and brought me through the waters; the water came up to my knees. Again he measured one thousand and brought me through; the water came up to my waist. Again he measured one thousand, and it was a river that I could not cross; for the water was too deep, water in which one must swim, a river that could not be crossed.”

According to opening scripture, the small waters had become a deep water and that’s what you need to expect. What are waters. Revelation 17:15 tells us that the waters are multitudes, people, languages and nations. So as you work out the Word of God, expect a greater dimension with the Spirit which will make your impact be felt among nations, multitudes and many people.

Are you in business, are you a student, are you an artist or are you doing something? It’s now time to plan globally. Local can’t contain you for long because rivers are flowing in your life. Rivers of the Spirit of God. Position yourself for a greater success in the coming years and that’s what we are positioning for.

However, you can’t reach far if you haven’t begun. This is the reason why beginning is important. Whatever God has placed on your heart, should not die in your heart. Ensure at some point you begin doing it. You may begin by registering, sometimes you need to mobilize resources, sometimes beginning may entail organising meetings with some people, sometimes it may require registering for a school or some training and so on. Then start reaching out to people or customers or clients. You may start by reaching out to one but the Holy Spirit will raise your standards as you do it and multitudes will begin flowing in your direction. So the communion of the Holy Spirit is very important for global impact. Peter a fisherman became a world changer when the Holy Spirit came. So the same Spirit is in us and therefore we can boldly say I AM IMPACTING THE MULTITUDES.

Additional scripture: Psalm107:23-24 “They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters; These see the works of the LORD, and his wonders in the deep.”

Confession

My impact is felt among many. I am positioned for greater exploits in my life.