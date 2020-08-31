Two killed in road accident in Mzimba

Two people died on Sunday in Mzimba after a Toyota Sienta which had six passengers on board overturned when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle.

Mzimba Police spokesperson Sub Inspector Peter Botha has identified the victims as Lucia Ngoyi 55 and Ayela Majuwa 42.

He said the accident occurred near Mame Motel along the Mzimba-Kazomba M9 Road.

According to Kalaya, the Toyota Sienta motor vehicle registration number CP 8403 was being driven by Andrew Mgemezulu aged 44 while the Toyota Axio Saloon, registration number MZ 2340 was being driven by Chinthowa Phiri aged 31.

Both were driving from the direction of Kazomba and were heading to Mzimba boma.

The Toyota Sienta had six passengers on board while the Toyota Axio had three passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Mame Motel, the driver of the Sienta wanted to overtake the Toyota Axio.

In the process, the Sienta hit the front tyre of the Toyota Axio Saloon which was turning to the right.

The vehicle Sienta overturned and the impact resulted in one passenger being thrown out of the vehicle and two female passengers Lucia Ngoyi and Ayela Majuwa sustaining head injuries.

The two died on the spot while the driver and four others sustained different degrees of injuries. The five are currently receiving treatment at Mzimba District Hospital.

The Toyota Sienta has been extensively damaged while the Toyota Axio Saloon has its front right fender broken.

Both Lucia Ngoyi and Ayela Majuwa hailed from Amon Moyo Village in the area of TA Mzikubola in the district.

Meanwhile, the police in the district have advised drivers to observe speed limits to avoid such accidents.