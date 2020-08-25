Man arrested for breaking into school

Police in Chitipa have arrested a 21-year-old man for breaking into a school and stealing desktop computers.

Chitipa Police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka has identified the suspect as Estonie Kaira.

Simwaka said Kaira on the night of August 22 broke into Chisasu Community Day Secondary School office and stole two desktop computers worth K1.7 million

Kaira was arrested at Zambwe trading centre where he intended to sell the items.

The suspect will appear before the court of law soon to answer a charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein.

He hails from Zambwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.