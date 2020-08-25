Chilima to meet MBC staff

Vice President Saulos Chilima will on Wednesday engage Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) employees on reforms at the state broadcaster.

The Vice President who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development; and the Public Sector Reforms has confirmed about the meeting.

“After finalising chairing Cabinet Orientation in Lilongwe this afternoon, I will later in the day travel to Blantyre where I will engage individual Parastatal Organisations on the progress of reforms in their organisations.

“Tomorrow I will start with Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA),” said Chilima in a Facebook post today.

The meeting comes months after MBC Television displayed screenshots of comments by Facebook users who used swear words against Chilima.

The incident on May 11 this year occurred during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration where the state broadcaster was used to castigate opposition leaders and promote DPP propaganda.

MBC apologized for the incident on May 12 and also aired another apology in June.

Following President Lazarus Chakwera’s win in the June, 2020 elections, there have been calls for the Tonse Alliance administration to implement legal reforms which will guarantee the independence of the state broadcaster and MARCA – the communications regulator.