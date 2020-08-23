XKesh ready to drop Run Away

Malawian mic wizard XKesh is on the blink of dropping his much anticipated single entitled Run Away.

The song will be unleashed on Monday via different media platforms. Its video will follow a day later.

Run Away is a meeting ground for Malawi’s great talents as XKesh teams up RNB superstar Teddy. Their combination has given birth to a bombshell.

Analysts who have listened to the song prior to the release, argue that the 18-year-old has given his record label value for their money. XKesh whose real name is Njaliwe Chalera is signed to Panash Africa record label which is owned by Noohata Seven and Malaikah.

His magical delivery has earned the lad salutes from established musicians. Multi-award winning artists Tay Grin and Gwamba are among those who believe in this young talent.

Njaliwe performed wonders in Toast’ song called drip. His wonderful chorus added the missing aroma to the songs whose video is enjoying viewership on YouTube.