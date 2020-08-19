DPP mourns Thyolo Governor Kocherani

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has described district governor for Thyolo, Owen Kocherani who was laid to rest yesterday, as a significant person who mobilized support for the party.

Kocherani who also served as governor Thyolo central constituency died on 17 August 2020, after he collapsed in his bathroom.

Speaking during the ceremony, DPP Legislator for Thyolo Central Dr. Ben Phiri said DPP has lost a significant person who was a hard worker and fought for the party.

“Owen’s death is a big blow to me for he was more than a governor, he was my father and my advisor in politics. And I can say this year I am losing significant people as months ago we laid to rest also another DPP member,” said Phiri.

One of the relatives who represented deceased families, said although Kocherani’s district of origin is Nkhotakota, they decided to bury him in Thyolo district because he stayed there for many years.

The family member added that the family is shocked over the sudden death of their relative.

Present at the funeral ceremony were DPP president for the southern region Kondwani Nakhumwa who is also leader of opposition, southern region governor Charles Mchacha and district governors from the southern region.