Kondowe welcomes appointment as Chakwera’s advisor on disability

Activist Overstone Kondowe has expressed gratitude for his appointment as President Lazarus Chakwera’s advisor on disability and has expressed hope that the gesture will be cemented with action to improve lives of persons with disabilities.

Kondowe who is former leader of Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) said his duty will be to represent and champion disability issues so that the interests of all persons with disabilities are integrated in the Tonse Philosophy’s blueprint.

He added that he will be providing advice to the President on issues pertaining to disability informed by the challenges and barriers faced everyday by them.

“Such a duty will also be informed by both domestic and international legal and human rights frameworks, all policy documents and more importantly, by the voice of all persons with disabilities themselves.

“Furthermore, I will work with all organs of the State as they follow through and enrich the set targets on disability issues as articulated in their goals and targets. Thus, a holistic approach to disability, as we aim to penetrate in every piece of our society’s fabric,” he said.

He then pledged to remain a servant of persons with disabilities, and continue to work on the betterment of the lives of persons with disabilities and further pledged to listen, remain approachable and responsive to people all at all times.

“Servanthood will be at the heart of my exercise of duty. To succeed, I will need your prayers and continued intellectual engagement,” he said.