Driver fined K100,000 for breaking Covid-19 regulations

A driver of a bus belonging to Future Tours has been fined K100,000 for contravening Covid-19 regulations.

Kasungu police public relations officer, Inspector Harry Namwaza, Traffic Police Officers were at Gogode turn-off on traffic check duties when a bus of Future Tours registration number BLK 9042 Scania appeared coming from the direction of Kasungu heading Mzimba.

“The bus was stopped by the officers who upon checking discovered that there were 30 more passengers on the bus than the required carrying capacity; thereby contravening measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The 30 passengers were ordered to disembark the bus and board another one with space in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations,” said Namwaza.

Namwaza added that the driver of the bus was then charged to pay K100,000 fine which he paid under General Receipt number 7619850.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have urged all drivers to adhere to all regulations put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The law enforcers have since warned that anyone found not complying with the regulations will face the law.