Davido’s album records over a billion views

Award winning Nigerian musician Davido is walking tall with his second studio album “A Good Time” after it has registered over a billion streams.

Columbia Records UK made the announcement on Tuesday. The record label also congratulated the singer, songwriter and record producer for the development.

“HUGE congrats to @davido – ‘A Good Time’ has officially reached OVER 1 BILLION streams,” tweeted the company.

The album which was freed in November last year is among Africa’s top billed works of art. It features a number of giant figures in music; American Chris Brown and Jamaican Popcaan among other stars.

Some people have said Davido’s record is not worth celebrating because songs in the said album are old ones.

“But you people are clapping it’s the old songs on the album that’s giving him the numbers. If Davido didn’t put FALL, IF, BLOW MY MIND, that album wouldn’t even scratch 100 million streams. But oh well, davido was smart to add it,” retweeted [email protected]_waz

Meanwhile, the Nigerian musician is working on his third album “A Better Time” in Los Angeles, USA. He is also expected to make noise with the music collection which is in the baking process.

Born David Adedeji Adeleke, Davido is one of top musicians in Africa. He rose to fame in 2012 with his hit single entitled Dami Duro. Some of his popular songs are Skelewu and Ekuro.