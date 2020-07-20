Mutharika takes a swipe at Chakwera, Chilima and JB over Covid-19

Former President Peter Mutharika has taken a swipe at President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima and former President Joyce Banda for politicising the fight against Coronavirus.

Mutharika who ruled Malawi from 2014 to June this year condemned the three in a Facebook post today.

Mutharika noted that his administration urged all Malawians to take the fight against Covid-19 seriously but his efforts were undermined by people who politicised the pandemic.

“Coronavirus is real and it was very unfortunate that at a time that we would have best fought the pandemic as a nation, some Malawians politicized the efforts to the extent of saying Coronavirus never existed in the country,” said Mutharika.

During the campaign period for the June 23 Fresh Presidential Elections, Chilima and Banda questioned Malawi’s Coronavirus figures and claimed that the Mutharika Admnistration had deliberately imported Coronavirus cases into the country.

“If we say people die from Covid-19, and you have bloated figures saying there are hundreds of Covid-19 patients in Malawi, why are the patients not dying?” questioned Chilima at a Tonse Alliance campaign rally at Gymkhana Ground in Zomba on June 6.

At the same rally, Banda said she did not know of any hospital where Coronavirus patients had been admitted.

At the time, Malawi had recorded 409 Covid-19 cases, including four deaths and 55 recoveries.

Currently, there are 2992 cases, including 62 deaths and 1153 recoveries.

Mutharika in his Facebook post noted that the number of cases is rising and the death toll is sky-rocketing each passing day. He then urged Malawians to follow preventive measures.

“As we wait for the Government to address the situation with utmost urgency and seriousness, I want to urge you to continue washing hands with soap frequently, observe social distancing, wear face masks, use recommended sanitizers, go for tests and follow other measures as advised by our health personnel,” said Mutharika.