Malawi records over 1000 Coronavirus cases in 11 days

Malawi has registered over 1000 Coronavirus cases in the last 11 days while the number of deaths has jumped from 25 to 62.

From April 2 when the first cases were recorded to July 8, the country recorded 1942 Coronavirus cases and 25 deaths.

However, the situation has worsened over the past 11 days as Malawi has registered 1050 cases and 37 deaths, taking the number of recorded cases to 2,992 and the number of deaths to 62. There are also 1,153 recoveries.

Over the past 11 days, Malawi has also been facing a shortage in test kits, which has led to health workers only testing people with symptoms.

On Sunday, Co-chairperson of the Coronavirus Taskforce John Phuka announced 85 new Covid-19 cases, 18 new recoveries, and 3 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 48 are locally transmitted infections and 37 are imported infections.

Of the locally transmitted infections, three are healthcare workers (one each from Mzuzu, Nkhata Bay, and Ntcheu), 25 from Blantyre, eight from Mzuzu, four each from Lilongwe and Zomba, and one each Dedza, Kasungu, Mulanje, and Ntcheu.

All imported cases were identified among 171 Malawian residents returning from South Africa.

The country has so far conducted 24194 Covid-19 tests in 39 Covid-19 testing sites.