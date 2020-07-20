Man dies after drowning in river

A 63 -year -old man died on Saturday after drowning in Bua River in Kasungu district.

Kasungu Police station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza identified the deceased as Grecian Chalusa.

Namwaza said Chalusa went to drink beer at Chitseko village but didn’t return.

“Upon seeing that he had not returned home, relatives started searching for him only to find his body floating in Bua river today July 19, 2020,” he said.

The matter was reported to police who went to the scene together with medical personnel. Postmortem showed that the victim died due to to suffocation.

Grecian Chalusa hailed from Madi village, Traditional Authority Njombwa in Kasungu district.