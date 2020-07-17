Malawi Police re-arrest Chisale

Police have re-arrested former President Peter Mutharika’s ex-bodyguard Norman Chisale.

Chisale was granted bail by the Lilongwe Magistrate’s court this morning on charges of fraud and money laundering but he has been arrested again on another charge of attempted murder.

A state prosecutor told the Magistrate court that Chisale will be taken into police custody for the assault charge.

Upon hearing about the new charge, Chisale reacted angrily and said: “It’s too much. I am a person too and I feel pain.”

According to the law enforcers, the attempted murder took place in Blantyre and Chisale will be taken to the commercial city.

Chisale’s fraud and money laundering charges relate to the importation of free duty cement worth K5 billion.

Over 1.2 million bags of cement were imported duty free between 2018 and 2019 with Mutharika’s Taxpayer Identification Number (TPIN) being used in importation.