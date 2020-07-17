Covid-19 deaths in Malawi hit 51

The number of people who have died from Coronavirus in Malawi since April has reached 51.

On Thursday, co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka announced eight new deaths.

Phuka said the deaths occurred between 3 July and 15 July. Five of the victims are from Mzuzu and three are from Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Malawi has recorded 102 new Covid-19 cases and 72 new recoveries.

According to Phuka, one of the new cases is imported and involves a patient who recently came into the country from Mozambique.

The other 101 new cases are locally transmitted. Six are health workers, 26 from Blantyre, 27 from Lilongwe, 22 from Mzuzu, three each from Dowa, Karonga, Mulanje and Mzimba South, and two each from Chitipa, Neno and Zomba.

Malawi has recorded a total 2,716 Coronavirus cases and there have been 51 deaths and 1077 recoveries. Out of the total cases, 1862 are locally transmitted while 854 are imported.

Phuka noted that the number of locally transmitted infections is more than twice that of imported cases. He urged Malawians to be worried and to follow preventive measures.

The measures include social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands frequently