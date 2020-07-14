Devotion: Give right measure

Luke 6:38 “Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over, will be given to you. For with the same measure you measure it will be measured back to you.”

What level of operation are you dreaming of achieving. If you want to uplift your level, uplift your giving first. If you want to lower your level, then first lower your giving. Remember as long as the earth remains, seed time and harvest will never cease. What you sow is going to be harvested later.

Genesis 8:22 “While the earth remains, seed time and harvest, and cold and heat, and summer and winter, and day and night will not cease.”

Paul echoes the same principle when he wrote the church of Philippians after their giving to the spreading of the gospel. He tells them God would supply back to them to fulfil every need according to His abundance of riches in Christ Jesus.

Phillip 4:19 “My God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”

Receiving is the end of the miracle while giving is the beginning of a new miracle in your life. Rejoice more when you give than when you receive because it’s more blessed to give than to receive.

Act 20:35 “….remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

Expect to harvest only when you have sown. Don’t deceive yourself by expecting a harvest without sowing.

Galatians 6:7 “Do not be deceived. God is not mocked, for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

Further study: Ephes 4:28 “Let him who stole steal no more; but rather let him labor, producing with his hands something that is good, that he may have something to give to him who has need.

Prayer

Thank you Father for giving me the opportunity to partake in giving. I am a giver because it is more blessed to give than to receive. I thank you Father because I am a product of your giving. I am saved because you gave us Jesus as a gift to the world and therefore I emulate the same and will affect many through my giving. In Jesus Name. Amen.

