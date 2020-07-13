Daud Suleman recovers from Covid-19

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Daud Suleman has recovered from Coronavirus and has urged the Lazarus Chakwera administration to look into the welfare of health workers.

Suleman has confirmed in a video that he has been declared Covid-19 free at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

According to Suleman, he has spent about three weeks in a treatment room at Kamuzu Hospital where he was being cared by health workers.

Suleman has since urged the Chakwera administration to make sure that health workers are getting their risk allowances, saying some health workers have complained that they have not been receiving their money.

“Welfare of healthcare workers should be a priority. People are recovering from Covid-19 because of the dedication of health workers so they should be motivated,” said Suleman.

He also advised people to contact health workers if they notice symptoms of the Coronavirus and to observe prevention measures such as wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

Suleman further called for intensified civic education on Coronavirus saying there is a lot of denial over the disease.

Malawi has recorded 2,364 cases including 38 deaths and 557 recoveries.