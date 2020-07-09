Mutharika to thank people for their votes

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa says former President Peter Mutharika will come out to thank people in the region for voting for him.

Mutharika lost the presidency in the Fresh Presidential Elections but he led on number of votes in the Southern Region.

At a DPP meeting today, Nankhumwa conveyed a message of gratitude and appreciation from Mutharika to the party’s leadership in the Southern Region for their loyalty and dedication to the party.

The DPP vice president said Mutharika will come out to thank people in the region for voting for him.

Nankhumwa who is also Leader of Opposition in Parliament, however, urged members of the DPP to accept that the party is now in opposition.

He assured the leadership in the region that the party will immediately embark on a re-building exercise and that grassroots meetings will be soon held in all districts to map out the way forward.

On his part, DPP executive member Joseph Mwanamvekha asked DPP members to respect Mutharika as president of their party and not to castigate him on social media.

Senior party member, Brown Mpinganjira, said the party will not be in opposition for a long time as it will bounce back into government.

However, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Victor Musowa claimed that some senior party leaders have been blocking other DPP members from meeting the president. He also accused such leaders of misinforming the party president.

“Mutharika is the only president of DPP. Nobody else,” said Musowa.

Leaders at the meeting included DPP MPs, councillors, regional, district and constituency leaders for main body, women and youth committees.

Other National Governing Council (NGC) members at the meeting were Cecilia Chazama, Francis Mphepo, Dr. George Chaponda and Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha.