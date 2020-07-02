Best Malawian Footballers to Bet On

When people look at the world of football, they can often bypass countries in Africa, often opting to stick with European nations with world-renowned players. Yet, Malawi has its own range of highly skilled performers, and there are even some that we would bet on, if we were inclined. Fortunately, we’re also ready to share these world class Malawian footballers with you, should you have the desire to place a sports bet or two.

Simplex Nthala

It’s quite frequent that goalkeepers will be overlooked in general when it comes to football, which is why it stands out for us to list Simplex Nthala here as a first one to watch out for. Playing for Clube Ferroviário de Nampula in Mozambique, Nthala was actually born in Blantyre. He does compete for the Malawi national team as well, and so far, he has collected 20 caps. Nthala played just a single game for the national team before he was nominated for the 2010 African Cup of Nations that took place in Angola. This saw the team pick up their first ever victory in the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

Atusaye Nyondo

The Saint George football team in Ethiopia has a great striker in the form of Atusaye Nyondo. He began his career with the Silver Strikers before signing for the Carara Kicks club in South Africa. There, he spent two seasons competing with the team, finishing the 2010-11 season as the division’s top goal scorer. He moved between a couple of other South African teams before signing with Saint George in November 2019. It was also in the 2010 African Cup of Nations that Nyondo represented Malawi for the first time.

Russell Mwafulirwa

Born in the southern Malawian city of Zomba, Russell Mwafulirwa began his career with the Silver Strikers in his home country. It was in 2003 that he moved on to the South African Premier Soccer League, joining the Jomo Cosmos club. He would spend four years with the team before joining Ajax Cape Town, and then transferring to Swedish team IFK Norrköping in 2008. Mwafulirwa also competed for Malawi at the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations event, scoring two goals during the group stage – one against Algeria and the other against Mali.

In fact, the Africa Cup of Nations has provided quite the platform for various Malawian players to showcase their abilities. This tournament has also raised the profile of African football in general and has led to many sportsbooks highlighting the games more often. Sports bettors have since found themselves enamoured with wagering on African football. Sites like https://betenemy.com/en/ provide in-depth analysis and research of such sportsbooks, so if you’re ever interested in accessing such options yourself, you can find a trustworthy bookmaker that has been reviewed there.

Tawonga Chimodzi

Hailing from the capital city, Tawonga Chimodzi has cemented himself as quite the sturdy midfielder, and this has been proven whenever he’s stepped out onto the field for current Greek team Karmiotissa FC. Prior to this, he was a member of the Iraklis Psachna side – another Greek club, with which he signed in August of 2013. Upon achieving that signing, Chimodzi said that while his seven years previously spent with Santos were plagued by injuries, he had since improved a lot – something that he was all too keen and capable of showing.