Mbakuwaku’s Kuwani beats Mutharika

Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) has pulled a shocker in some centres after beating President Peter Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Unofficial results which have started trickling in show that in Karonga South, MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera lead with 13085 votes while Kuwani comes second with 1715, beating Mutharika who has amassed 186.

Kuwani has also beaten Mutharika in Karonga Central where he has got 1350 votes to Mutharika’s 134. In the constituency, Chakwera has 8694.

The MMD candidate has also secured a surprise win at Nyulu school in Chiradzulu West where he has got 835 votes while Chakwera has amassed 213 and Mutharika has got 554.

Malawians voted in the Fresh Presidential Elections on Tuesday and vote counting is still underway. Mutharika who is seeking re-election and main opposition candidate Chakwera are the candidates expected to get many votes in the elections.