MEC says truck which caught fire was empty

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the truck which caught fire in Blantyre today was not carrying any electoral materials.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale said this in a statement today.

The truck, with van registration number CA 779 and FPE (Fresh Presidential Election) registration number, caught fire this morning near Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre.

Kachale said the fire was caused by an electrical fault and no one was injured.

He added that the truck was empty at the time of the accident.

“The truck had just been hired and was on its to Thyolo where it was assigned to pick materials from the constituency centre to polling stations,” said Kachale.

He has since asured stakeholders that the polling process will go on smoothly.