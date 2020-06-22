MEC says it should not be dragged into partisan politics

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has urged all electoral stakeholders to refrain from dragging it into partisan politics

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale made the remarks in a statement on Sunday.

He was reacting to a poster circulating on social media containing MEC logo and informing people on how to vote. The poster also advised people that when they reach the voting booth, they should vote Tonse Alliance candidate Lazarus Chakwera

Kachale said the poster has a distorted message on how to choose a candidate and was not produced by MEC.

“The Electoral Commission is a neutral body and does not take sides to the extent of guiding the public on whom to vote for. Therefore, the Commission strongly condemns all those involved in this malpractice.

“The Commission further urges all electoral stakeholders to refrain from dragging it into partisan politics by manipulating and distorting the voter information, education and communication materials it produces,” Kachale said.

He then warned that everyone found engaging in this malpractice, whether originating or sharing, will be dealt with appropriately under the Section 84 (8) (d) of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, 2016.