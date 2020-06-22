I am not selling miracle sanitiser – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has described as fake news reports that he is selling anointed hand sanitiser that could protect people against the the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) says an image circulating online of hand sanitisers, with the image of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s face on it is “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitiser or any sanitiser for that matter. That said, may we add that any church merchandise is sold through church channels and this can be verified”, Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo has been quoted by ECG news outlet.

Unconfrmed reports alleged that Bushiri was selling the ‘anointed’ sanitizer at about 20 thousand Malawi kwacha (R500).

The church has threatened to deal with anyone selling the fake products while riding on name and image of Prophet Bushiri and his church.

Bushiri, like most prosperity gospel pastors, sells anointed oils that followers believe protect them spiritually.

To reduce the chances of being infected with COVID-19, WHO advises people to use alcohol-based hand sanitizers. An advice posted on the organisation’s website reads:

WHO’s advice on the safe use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers

To protect yourself and others against COVID-19, clean your hands frequently and thoroughly. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water. If you use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, make sure you use and store it carefully.

Keep alcohol-based hand sanitizers out of children’s reach. Teach them how to apply the sanitizer and monitor its use.

Apply a coin-sized amount on your hands. There is no need to use a large amount of the product.

Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose immediately after using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, as it can cause irritation.

Hand sanitizers recommended to protect against COVID-19 are alcohol-based and therefore can be flammable. Do not use before handling fire or cooking.

Under no circumstance, drink or let children swallow an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. It can be poisonous.

Remember that washing your hands with soap and water is also effective against COVID-19.