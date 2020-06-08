Three children die in separate road accidents in Kasungu

A six-month-old baby, a boy aged 11 and a boy aged 9 died in Kasungu on Friday in separate accidents, including one accident involving a hit and run driver.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza SAID the first accident occurred at Madzuko village near Chamakala village at around 15:00 hours along Mzimba-Kasungu M1 road after a A Toyota Voxy registration number 9251 which had three passengers on board overturned.

In the motor vehicle, there was a female passenger who carried a six-month old male child identified as Brave Felix.

Upon arrival at Madzuko village, the driver, Boniface Chibwana aged 45, lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding.

As a result, he swerved to the extreme offside where the vehicle overturned and rolled twice.

Following the impact, the child sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu District Hospital. The other passengers sustained minor injuries.

The child hailed from Kambauwa, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district.

The second accident occurred at around 18:00 hours at Kambundule village along Mchinji-Kasungu M18 road.

The car crash involved a Toyota Sienta registration DZ 6842 which was being driven by Mr. Kambileko Masoanjale aged 36.

The vehicle, while coming from Santhe Trading Centre, hit a boy identified as Mayeselo Davison aged 11 who was crossing the road from left to right.

Due to the impact, Mayeselo sustained severe head injury and multiple fractures on the left leg. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Santhe Health Centre.

He hailed from Kabundule, Traditional Authority Chidzuma in Kasungu.

The third accident was a hit and run involving unknown motor vehicle which hit a boy identified as Samalani Phiri aged 9.

The accident occurred at Katondo Trading Centre at around 19:00 hours along Mchinji-Kasungu road.

The motor vehicle coming from Santhe heading to Chinkhoma.

Upon arrival at Katondo, the vehicle hit the boy in question who was walking on the right hand side of the road with friends heading Chinkhoma direction.

Samalani sustained serious head injury and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Santhe Health Centre.

He hailed from Chakoma village, Traditional Authority Chidzuma in Kasungu district.

Police have since urged drivers to keep a lookout for pedestrians and other vehicles whenever they are on the road.

Police have also urged drivers to prudently control the speed and movement of their vehicles whenever they are on the road.