Mhango to leave with Orlando Pirates’ blessings

Mike Makaab, representative of Orlando Pirates and Flames forward Gabadinho Mhango, says the 27-year-old will only leave Pirates with the club’s blessing.

Mhango, who is the current top goalscorer in the 2020/21 Absa Premiership, is attracting interest from European clubs following his incredible form with the Bucaneers and offers are likely to come for the former Nyasa Big Bullets, Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits striker.

However, Makaab says Pirates will have the final say on the player’s decision to leave the club.

“I’ll be lying to you if I said there wasn’t any interest overseas for Mhango. Orlando Pirates have given him a great opportunity to showcase his talent. We know he is talented. Whatever happens, will only happen with the blessing of Orlando Pirates. The deal will only happen if it is good for all parties,” Makaab was quoted by Goal.com.

Mhango has 14 goals to his name in the ongoing season and he is tipped to score more than 20 goals to win the Lesley Manyathera Golden boot award.

However, he is likely to face the competition from Kaizer Chief’s Samir Nurkovic, Amazulu’s Bonginkosi Ntuli and Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile.

In January, he was named player of the month before completing a double as one of his goals against Polokwane City was named goal of the month.