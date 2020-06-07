 Man commits suicide in Mzimba

A 38-year-old man, who was working as Deputy District Social Welfare Officer for Mzimba district, hanged himself on Friday night.

The man identified as Alexander Saul Ngwira was found hanging from the roof in the sitting room of his house at Engalaweni location within Mzimba boma.

According to Mzimba Police Station spokesperson Peter Botha, Ngwira was left at the sitting room after supper while the wife went for bed.

The wife discovered the body of her husband hanging during the wee hours of Saturday June 6, 2020.

Postmortem conducted by medical practitioners from Mzimba District Hospital revealed that death was due to strangulation.

The deceased hailed from Yavundika village, T/A Kabunduli in Nkhatabay.

Meanwhile, police have advised people to seek advice from those who could help them in resolving issues to avoid taking own life.