Thyolo Living Waters pray for Malawi elections

Living Waters Church in Thyolo on Friday night prayed for free and fair 2020 fresh presidential elections.

Bishop Richard Mulonya who is in charge of the church said there is need to join forces in prayer to seek God’s intervention over the elections and challenges the country is facing.

He also called on people to desist from acts of violence.

“We, religious leaders, have to be in forefront in bringing unity among different tribes than leading people to division,” he added.

In his reaction one of the participants, Stain Kalulu said the they prayed for God’s guidance in the election.

Kalulu therefore appreciated Thyolo Living Waters Church for conducting the night of prayer.

Malawi is expected to hold fresh presidential elections this month and currently political parties are conducting campaign rallies.

The campaign period has, however, been characterised, by acts violence.