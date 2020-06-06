Man gets 16 years in jail for raping child

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl in Mzuzu.

The convict has been identified as Kumbukani Namakhwa.

According to a report by Public Relations Officer Mzuzu Police Station Edith Kachotsa, the court heard that on May 19, 2020, a brother to the victim saw Namakhwa forcing the girl into a bush.

The brother rushed to call his friend to confront Namakhwa.

In the process, the victim appeared from the bush holding K300 in her hands. When asked, the girl revealed that she was raped by Namakhwa and was given K300 to conceal the sexual abuse.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Martin Bwanali prayed for a stiff punishment to give the convict a lesson.

Passing Judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Peter Kandulu concurred with the prosecutor and slapped the convict with 16 years in prison.

Kumbukani Namakhwa hails from Chinthebe village in the area of Traditional Authority Thomas in Thyolo District.