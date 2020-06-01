Chikomeni endorses Chakwera

Presidential hopeful Ras David Chikomeni Chirwa has told his supporters to vote for Tonse Alliance.

Speaking to the local media, Chirwa said Chakwera is the candidate who will transform the country.

“It is only Chakwera who has shown seriousness that he has a heart of serving Malawian,” said Chirwa.

The presidential hopeful wanted to contest in the 2020 fresh presidential election but his nomination papers were rejected by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) because he failed to fulfil all requirements.

Chirwa told MEC that he failed to get all required signatures because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He also disclosed that a well-wisher, who is based in South Africa, promised to give him the K2 million but failed to honour the pledge due to the lockdown in that country.

In the 2019 elections, his nomination papers were also rejected and he later joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.