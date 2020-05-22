Chimulirenji fires back at Chilima: Atupele did not get me fired from Veep post

Former Vice President Everton Chimulirenji who was dismissed from his position by the court has fired back at Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Speaking at a whistle-stop tour conducted by DPP current runningmate Atupele Muluzi in Dedza, Chimulirenji dismissed claims that he was used and dumped by Peter Mutharika.

The claims had been made by MCP runningmate Saulos Chilima at a whistle-stop in Ntcheu. At the whistle-stop, Chilima had said that President Mutharika just used Chimulirenji then dumped him.

However, Chimulirenji has quashed that assertion.

“I was not removed by Atupele Muluzi,” said Chimulirenji flanked by the junior Muluzi.

“The people who removed me are those who went to court and mobilised people to be protesting,” he said.

This is the first time that Chimulirenji has commented publicly on his removal.

Mutharika picked Chimulirenji for the May 2019 poll. After being declared winners, Chimulirenji assumed the office of the Vice President.

However, on 3 February this year, the court annulled the election and ordered that things revert to how they used to be before the election.

President Mutharika kept his position while Chimulirenji was fired paving way for Saulos Chilima.