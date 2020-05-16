14 year old girl commits suicide in Lilongwe

A 14-year-old girl jumped into Lilongwe River and drowned on Thursday after she was rebuked by her parents for having several boyfriends.

According to Lilongwe Police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Foster Benjamin, the girl killed herself after being reprimanded over multiple sexual relationships.

Benjamin identified the girl as Ethel John, 14, from Kabudula village, Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa.

The girl, who was staying with her parents in Likuni, but was a learner at Kawale Primary School, was allegedly going around with several boys.

This prompted her parents to reprimand her, a thing which annoyed her.

Two weeks ago, the girl reportedly went to her uncle and threatened that she would kill herself in protest to her parent’s advice.

On Thursday, at about 4AM she was found drowned in Lilongwe River.

An autopsy examination on her body revealed that death was as a result of hypoxia secondary to drowning.

Meanwhile, police have warned people to exhaust appropriate channels to solve grievances unlike committing suicide.