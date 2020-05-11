Wakuda Kamanga rejoins DPP, says Mutharika is a true democrat

Former legislator Elias Wakuda Kamanga has rejoined the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying he has realized that President Peter Mutharika is a true democrat.

Kamanga, who dumped the DPP in 2012 to join the People’s Party, was welcomed back into the party today in Lilongwe.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey and the party’s Vice President for the Central Region Uladi Mussa attended the function.

In his remnarks, Kamanga said he has realized that Mutharika is a true democrat.

“[Mutharika] allowed that people should speak their minds that is why I have decided to return back to my home,” he said.

On her part, Jeffrey said Kamanga’s experience in politics will help the party in the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

Mussa, the DPP vice president, said the party is ready to welcome anyone who wishes to join.

Kamanga left the DPP in 2012 and joined the then ruling People’s Party (PP) before moving to the opposition Malawi Congress Party.

He was elected legislator for Kasungu South East in the 2014 elections but he lost his parliamentary seat in the 2019 elections.