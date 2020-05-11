Coronavirus recoveries in Malawi jump to 24

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Malawi has risen to 24.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has confirmed today in Mzuzu.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said there were 14 recoveries hence the new figure of 24 means 10 people have been confirmed as cured from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Mhango at the press briefing today also announced that a new Covid-19 case has been registered in Mulanje.

The patient is a 27-year-old man who recently returned from South Africa. The man was on self-quarantine and was later tested after he showed symptoms of Covid-19.

The first coronavirus case in Malawi was registered on April 2. The number of recorded cases is now 57. There have been three deaths.