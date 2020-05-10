Devotion: Christ is our hope

1Timothy 1:1: “Paul, an apostle of Christ Jesus according to the commandment of God our Savior, and Christ Jesus our hope.”

The hope of the world is Jesus. That is why there is no other hope for someone who doesn’t have Christ. This also means that no Christian should live a hopeless life. Whether you have something or don’t have it, Christ is your hope. Whether you are in a threatening situation or not, Christ is your hope.

Colossians 1:27 “To them God was pleased to make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”

Christ is in you. That means you already have the hope of glory. Everything in this world leads us to glory and that’s the hope we have in Christ.

2Corinthians 4:17-18 “For our light affliction, which is for the moment, works for us more and more exceedingly an eternal weight of glory; while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

No Christian is disadvantaged. Everything works and aligns itself for the glory. Therefore, we don’t look at what is seen because it can deceive us. We always focus on what is not seen. We rejoice in all circumstances because we know that Christ in us is that hope of glory. We rejoice in tribulations. We raise our heads above tribulations because Christ in us is our hope.

Confession

CHRIST in me is my hope of Glory. Everything is aligned up properly for my good. I am not disadvantaged because greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.

