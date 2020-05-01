Former Malawi Veep Chilumpha endorses Mutharika

Former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha says President Peter Mutharika is the only mature candidate in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

Chilumpha who leads the Assembly for Democracy and Development endorsed Mutharika at a press conference held in Blantyre today.

According to Chilumpha, he has thrown his weight behind Mutharika’s candidacy after scrutinizing all candidates for the 2020 presidential elections.

He said Mutharika who is also leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will improve the living conditions of Malawians.

“Mutharika is the right person and Malawians must rally and support him in the next five years,” he said.

He then accused opposition political leaders of greed and self centredness, saying it is the reason they failed to join forces prior to the now nullified 2019 elections.

Chilumpha was Vice President of Malawi between 2004 and 2009 during the first term of Mutharika’s brother late Bingu wa Mutharika.

In 2006, Bingu fired Chilumpha from his position as vice president but he was saved by the courts. Chilumpha was later accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate the president and spent a year under house arrest.