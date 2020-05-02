Devotion: Don’t blame God

1 Timothy 2:1-4 NET “First of all, then, I urge that requests, prayers, intercessions, and thanks be offered on behalf of all people, even for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.

Such prayer for all is good and welcomed before God our Savior, since he wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.”

I heard someone asking “Why can’t God do something about the people that are suffering.” I wanted to ask them a question “What have you done yourself about it?” We need to understand that it’s our responsibility to pray for others including nations so that we can enjoy peace. If you the saint of God are doing nothing in terms of prayer, don’t think that things will change on their own.

Actually they will continue being worse unless we stand up and pray. Dont be good at complaining and pointing fingers at others. Take responsibility and pray.

In Acts 12 from verse one, when the church of God was dormant, Herod was able to kill James. Things were becoming tough for the church. Then Herod went ahead and took Peter to be killed again.

At this point, the church stood up and prayed and heaven intervened and Peter was saved.

Mat 18:18-19 NET “I tell you the truth, whatever you bind on earth will have been bound in heaven, and whatever you release on earth will have been released in heaven. Again, I tell you the truth, if two of you on earth agree about whatever you ask, my Father in heaven will do it for you”. Heaven responds to the believers on earth. Therefore we can also say that if you remain quiet on earth, they will do the same in heaven.

You need to wake up, take time to pray and intercede.

It may be that things are not going well in your nation, in your family or workplace or somewhere else. Don’t accuse God, He already did something. He already gave us Jesus and His Name.

It’s now your responsibility to stand your ground. To pray and intercede in the name of Jesus. Learn to effect changes through prayer and the Word instead of blaming God.

Additional scripture:Philippians 4 : 6″ Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

CONFESSION

Thank you Father for the opportunity that I can pray and effect changes in the name of Jesus. I am effecting my family, my city, my nation and the entire world through prayer. I am a global changer through the prayer that I offer for the nations. In Jesus Name. Amen

