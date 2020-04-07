Kenya coronavirus case: Family in Malawi tested for Covid-19

The Blantyre District Health Office has tested a driver, husband and two sons of a woman who tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya after travelling from Malawi.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry in Kenya said a Kenyan national who tested positive for coronavirus in the Eastern African country had travelled from Malawi.

Deputy Director of Preventive Health Service in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mathews Kagoli, told the local media that the woman visited her husband who is also Kenyan but works in Blantyre.

On March 25, the day she returned to Kenya, there were no flights from Blantyre to Nairobi so a driver took her from Blantyre to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe. The husband and the two sons were also in the same car.

After arriving in Kenya, the woman was placed in a quarantine facility for 10 days where there were also people from Pakistan and Europe.

“When she got tested after that period, she was found positive. We called the husband and the driver not to mix with other people and we have collected samples including the kids so that we know if they are positive or not,” Kagoli said.

He added the results from the test will tell if the woman indeed got the coronavirus while in Malawi.

Meanwhile, Malawi has today announced three new cases of the coronavirus. This means the country has eight recorded cases and one death.

Coronavirus started in China last year and has spread to over 200 countries across the globe, with more than 1.3 million cases and over 76,000 deaths recorded.