Mutharika accuses Chakwera of promoting violence

…Connects bloodsucking violence to politics

President Peter Mutharika has accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera of promoting violent attacks and has described rumours about blood suckers as a political strategy by opposition parties.

In a special address on Tuesday, Mutharika said MCP leader Chakwera is encouraging acts of violence against members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who have had their houses torched and their property destroyed.

According to Mutharika, Chakwera has ordered his followers to catch and kill innocent people who are reported to be collecting national identity (ID) cards from villagers.

“As a supposed man of God himself, I want to appeal to Reverend Chakwera’s conscious that we are dealing with God’s people and these people are already distressed with coronavirus.

“Let us love Malawians, every life is precious,” said Mutharika.

On rumours about bloodsucking, Mutharika said political leaders are creating the rumours to cause panic and distress among Malawians.

“They are creating these rumours purely for political gain. First, they spread the rumour then they label some people as suspects and they mobilise people to kill those innocent people,” said Mutharika.

He added that the creators of the bloodsucking rumours have vehicles and they move around at night in the Central Region where they intimidate and kill people.

Mutharika also connected the rumours to the 2020 presidential elections saying similar rumours spread in the Southern Region prior to the 2019 elections.

“We know this is a political strategy for some people who want to create panic to suppress people from registering for the 2020 elections,” said Mutharika.

He then thanked the Malawi police for arresting 158 people suspected of being involved in mob justice and criminal acts related to the blood sucking rumours and political violence.

The Malawi leader ordered the Malawi Defence Force to work with the police in intensifying patrol to ensure Malawi remains a country of order and peace.