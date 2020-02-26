Power outages to end in March

The Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) says its full generation capacity will be restored by the end of March, 2020 following the breakdown of machines at Kapichira Power Station.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said this is so because it is waiting for spare parts which were sent to Europe and South Africa for specialized repairs.

“Three out of the four machines at Kapichira are on breakdown with different technical problems. Currently our engineers and technicians are working tirelessly to resolve the faults,” said EGENCO.

According to the company, one machine is expected to start functioning by Wednesday, 26 February 2020, which will bring back 32MW into the system.

The other two machines are expected to be back online by Mid-March respectively, hence the company is expecting full generation capacity by the end of March.

The company further said that its machines at Mapanga have also developed problems of flash-over and failure of machine synchronization to ESCOM grid.

With three machines at Kapichira down, EGENCO is using eight out of ten generators at Kanengo to supplement the hydropower generation capacity and supply to ESCOM grid.

Currently, the country is experiencing power outages lasting over 4 hours a day.